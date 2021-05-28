Tiger Woods Says Rehabbing From His Crash Is ‘More Painful Than Anything’ He’s Done Before

Tiger Woods has opened up about his brutal crash.

Woods was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in California back in February, and the injuries have his golf future in jeopardy. Now, he’s broken his silence on his fight to return to normal, and it sounds like it’s a tough journey. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

“This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced,” the legendary golfer told Golf Digest.

“I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” Tiger discusses his rehab for the first time since his car accident back in February: https://t.co/LjG2BzJmiE pic.twitter.com/SpSlrSsoTQ — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 28, 2021

Woods, who declined to say whether or not he’ll play golf ever again, also added, “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

As you can tell from his comments, Tiger Woods clearly has a very long road ahead of him, and that’s just the road to get back to normal.

The road to getting back to playing golf after shattering his tibia and fibula might not even exist at this point.

That might sound harsh, but it’s also very possible.

Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021

The most important thing is that he does whatever is necessary to get back to a relative state of good health. Golf has to be an afterthought right now. Just get healthy, Tiger. The world is pulling for you.