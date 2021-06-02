Kliff Kingsbury Once Asked Sean McVay For Field Passes For An Instagram Model

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t afraid to pull some strings to help women.

During a Wednesday conversation with Pat McAfee, Peter Shrager was talking about his new podcast “Flying Coach” with Kliff Kingsbury and Rams head coach Sean McVay, and he had a story for the ages. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On the podcast, it was revealed the head coach of the Cardinals fired up his phone to McVay hours before playing each other so that he could get some field passes for a European Instagram model. Watch Shrager break the whole thing down below. It’s hilarious.

“Kingsbury calls McVay hours before the game & asks for 2 field passes.. It turns out it was for a European IG model Kingsbury had met & wanted to get her on the field before the game” ????????????@PSchrags on his new podcast Flying Coach with McVay & Kliff #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/PNb5kpqgiK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 2, 2021

Is Kliff Kingsbury the man or is he the man? Imagine calling up an NFL coach that you’re hours away from playing and asking for field passes for a model.

It’s so damn awesome that you simply have to respect it.

I think we all knew Kingsbury was a smooth operator, but I’m not sure anyone knew he was this smooth.

As McVay pointed out, I’m sure it worked out great for Kingsbury! Kings stay kings!