Stephen A. Smith Goes On A Rant About Race And Brad Stevens, Storms Off ESPN Set

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went on another bizarre rant about race, and this one involved Brad Stevens.

Stevens stepped down as the head coach of the Celtics Wednesday, and is now serving as the organization’s head of basketball operations. That’s apparently a huge problem for Stephen A. Smith. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During the Wednesday episode of “First Take,” the ESPN superstar launched into another rant about race and shouted about Stevens’ elevation was another reminder of George Floyd’s murder.

At one point, he straight up stormed off of the set. Watch the chaos unfold below.

A pissed off Stephen A Smith blasts NBA players and walks off the set after Brad Stevens was promoted by Cetlics, pic.twitter.com/tzrZuKUl2O — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 2, 2021

Stephen A Smith calls out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for being “woke” and not speaking out against the Brad Stevens promotion by the Celtics pic.twitter.com/D2Wmvza5XS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 2, 2021

For those of you who don’t know, the line about George Floyd isn’t knew. He drew a similar comparison when talking about Tim Tebow and the Jaguars.

I like Stephen A. Smith and I think he’s a smart dude. At the same time, this nonsense needs to end when it comes to his rants about race.

Despite the fact that the Celtics have struggled at times under Brad Stevens, to pretend like he’s not a great basketball mind is incredibly foolish.

We’re talking about the man who took Butler to back-to-back national title games.

It has nothing to do with race, and boiling everything down to a person’s skin color does a disservice to everyone involved.

You don’t like Brad Stevens and the Celtics? Fine. That’s your right, but don’t act like Stevens is some doofus who doesn’t know basketball. Furthermore, don’t draw in comparisons to George Floyd. That’s just insanity.

Brad Stevens is moving from his head coaching role to leading the Celtics basketball operations — and Stevens will lead the search for the Celtics‘ new head coach, sources said. https://t.co/U74E2VBLfo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2021

Do better, Stephen A. Smith. Do better.