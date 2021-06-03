REPORT: ‘Wedding Crashers’ Sequel Starts Production In A Couple Months

The “Wedding Crashers” sequel is reportedly proceeding at full speed ahead.

According to Brobible, Production Weekly reported that the sequel to the hit movie with Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn starts shooting in a couple months. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Not only is the sequel happening, but the main cast is returning, including Wilson, Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, and Isla Fisher.

The entire gang is back together for another ride!

“Wedding Crashers” is an all-time great movie, and it’s one of the best comedies ever made. Now more than ever, we need comedy films that really push the limits.

While it’s not known what the sequel will be about, if it’s anything like the original, then audiences around the globe should be in for an awesome ride.

The entire original movie is about two buddies chasing women at any cost necessary to get the job done. Naturally, that led to a ton of hilarious moments throughout the film.

Now, we’re getting a sequel, and I couldn’t be more pumped. There shouldn’t be any rules! Don’t give me anything that’s tame.

Make it just as hilarious and edgy as the original. Light it up!

I 100% also now have a reason to watch “Wedding Crashers” again. Today is a great day!