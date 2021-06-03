REPORT: Filming Stops On Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ After Positive COVID-19 Test

Filming reportedly has stopped in the United Kingdom on Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible 7” film after a member of the production tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing,” a statement from the production read in the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

“We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation,” it added.

‘Mission: Impossible VII’ Filming Shuts Down After Positive Coronavirus Test https://t.co/v98NChVqnT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 3, 2021

The statement didn’t make it clear if it was just one member of the production or more who tested positive for COVID-19. (RELATED: Tom Cruise Apparently Hurt During Filming Of ‘M:I-6’ In London [VIDEO])

Shooting on the highly-anticipated sequel will shut down for 14 days while those involved self-isolate, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Tom Cruise And Elon Musk Working Together On Movie Being Shot In Space)

Due to the worldwide pandemic, filming for the “Top Gun” star’s movie was halted in February 2020. In December of that same year, audio surfaced of Cruise calling out members of the crew who had reportedly broken COVID-19 safety protocols.

The “Jack Reacher” star can be heard in the clip below.

WATCH:

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us,” the superstar screamed. “We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf–kers.”

“If I see you do it again, you’re f–king gone,” he added. “And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f–king do it again.”

“That’s it,” Cruise continued. “No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f–king homes because our industry is shut down. We are not shutting this f–king movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f–king gone.”

The next installment in the franchise is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie and is slated to hit theaters on May 27, 2022. No word yet on if this latest delay will change the release.