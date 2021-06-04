Oklahoma Lawmaker Wants To Put A $3 Million Bounty On Bigfoot

One Oklahoma lawmaker wants to put a ton of money on the line for the capture of Bigfoot.

According to Newsweek, state representative Justin Humphrey has proposed a plan to authorize a $3 million bounty for the safe capture of the mythical beast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’re gonna offer $3 million, we raised the bounty today, $3 million for a live capture of unharmed Bigfoot…It’s not hunt by the way, we don’t hunt Bigfoot, nobody wants to harm Bigfoot, we want to do a live humane capture of Bigfoot,” Humphrey said during a speech to fellow lawmakers, according to the same report.

A film crew will start filming people searching for Bigfoot for a series that’s expected to air in 2022. More or less, the entire thing is being done to get some tourism to the state, but it’s unclear if the plan will move forward or not.

Humphrey previously introduced a plan to have a hunting season for Bigfoot in order to drum up tourism interest.

I’ll tell you all what, for a quick $3 million, I’ll go out and try to capture just about anything on this planet. I don’t care if it’s Bigfoot or the leader of ISIS, I’m in if you’re offering me $3 million.

That’s a ton of money, friends!

In terms of a tourism idea, it’s also not the worst one that I’ve heard. It gets people to Oklahoma thinking they’ll be on a TV series, it generates major national interest and that’ll probably result in some money being poured into the area.

Let’s hope it passes and the hunt for Bigfoot is on!