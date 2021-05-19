CBS Sports Ranks Nick Saban As The Best Coach In College Football, Paul Chryst Is 18th

Nick Saban has been named the greatest coach in college football.

CBS Sports dropped its rankings for the top 25 coaches in the sport, and the Alabama leader came in at the number one spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly rounded out the top five.

Obviously, the top two coaches in college football in order are Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney. Anyone who puts anyone else in the top two spots should be ignored forever.

Saban has seven national titles, including six alone in Tuscaloosa, and Swinney has built a powerhouse with the Tigers on his way to earning two rings.

You simply can’t argue in favor of anyone one else other than those two and be expected to be taken seriously.

What pisses me off about these rankings is that Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst slid in at 18th. That simply makes no sense.

I’m really supposed to believe Kirk Ferentz, Kyle Whittingham, James Franklin, Matt Campbell and Pat Fitzgerald are all better coaches than Chryst? Give me a break.

Chryst is 56-19 since taking over the Badgers, is 2-1 in NY6 bowl games and we have won the B1G West multiple times under him.

Ranking him as the 18th-best coach in the country makes me think that CBS Sports has no idea what they’re doing. This is even worse than Lane Kiffin being ranked 30th.

On Paul Chryst’s worst day, he’s still a top-15 coach. Anyone who says otherwise is simply delusional.