Trey Lance Gets A Ridiculous Diamond Chain And Watch

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance recently got himself some absurd jewelry.

The rookie passer out of North Dakota State got himself a diamond chain and a matching diamond watch, and I can promise they weren’t cheap. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at his new ice in the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Frost (@leofrost)

I hate judging people for how they spend their money, but I feel like I’ve been pretty clear that I think pissing your money away on jewelry is an incredibly stupid thing to do.

How does buying a chain and a watch help you down the road? The answer is that it doesn’t. Literally, buying just about anything else would have been a better choice.

Lance’s rookie deal with the 49ers is for $34.1 million, and it’s fully guaranteed after being the third pick in the 2021 draft.

That’s a lot of money for sure. You know how you make a ton of money disappear? You spend it on stupid stuff like jewelry.

Trey Lance’s contract with the #49ers should be: ▪️ 4 years, $34.1M contract

▪️ Fully guaranteed

▪️ $22.1M signing bonus

▪️ $6.2M 2021 cap hit

▪️ 5th-year option availablehttps://t.co/Hr8eHi959C — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 30, 2021

Buy real estate, invest in stocks or just about anything else and you’ll probably come out ahead. Buying chains and watches is just stupid.