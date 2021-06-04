Editorial

Trey Lance Gets A Ridiculous Diamond Chain And Watch

May 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) works on his passing during the first day of a rookie minicamp at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance recently got himself some absurd jewelry.

The rookie passer out of North Dakota State got himself a diamond chain and a matching diamond watch, and I can promise they weren’t cheap. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at his new ice in the post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leo Frost (@leofrost)

I hate judging people for how they spend their money, but I feel like I’ve been pretty clear that I think pissing your money away on jewelry is an incredibly stupid thing to do.

How does buying a chain and a watch help you down the road? The answer is that it doesn’t. Literally, buying just about anything else would have been a better choice.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leo Frost (@leofrost)

Lance’s rookie deal with the 49ers is for $34.1 million, and it’s fully guaranteed after being the third pick in the 2021 draft.

That’s a lot of money for sure. You know how you make a ton of money disappear? You spend it on stupid stuff like jewelry.

Buy real estate, invest in stocks or just about anything else and you’ll probably come out ahead. Buying chains and watches is just stupid.