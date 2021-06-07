Brian Maxwell Lands A Monster Punch On Chad Johnson

Chad Johnson suffered a huge punch Sunday night in his boxing match against Brian Maxwell.

The former NFL superstar was on the undercard of the Paul/Mayweather fight, and he didn’t look too bad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, late in the fight Maxwell, who has bare knuckle fighting and MMA experience, landed a monster punch to the head of the former Bengals receiver.

You can watch the awesome strike below.

The most impressive part of this situation is the fact that Johnson actually managed to quickly get up off of the ground.

I think it’s safe to say that most people wouldn’t have popped up like that. It would have been lights out.

Holy shit that was fucking fun against a real fucking bare knuckle fighter and i fucking survived ???????? — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 7, 2021

No winner was declared Sunday night, but Johnson managed to land 31% of his punches and 40% of his jabs, which bested Maxwell in both categories, according to ESPN.

Outside of getting knocked down, he looked surprisingly solid in the ring.

Chad Johnson landed a BIG RIGHT hand and he looks comfortable in the ring ???? (via @ShowtimeBoxing)

pic.twitter.com/3h1ycRKz3A — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 7, 2021

Props Johnson for giving the fans a show and looking very solid while doing it. Still, that was a monster punch he ate.