Trump And Bill O’Reilly To Discuss History Of Trump’s Administration In National Tour

Former President Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly will launch a speaking tour in December to “provide a never before heard inside view” of the Trump administration, according to a press release issued Monday.

The series, dubbed “The History Tour,” will include four live conversations between Trump and O’Reilly across the country, according to the press release. The first event will take place Dec. 11 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, along with a second event in Florida the following day. Two additional events are planned Dec. 18-19 in Houston and Dallas, Texas, respectively.

Tickets are set to go on sale June 14.

Trump said in a statement that the tour will feature “wonderful but hard-hitting sessions” that discuss the “real problems” facing the nation, which he said “the Fake News Media never mention.” (RELATED: ‘Next Time I’m In The White House’: Trump Hints At Potential 2024 Run Again)

“I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our Country great again, we will soon no longer have a Country! I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the #1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our Country, and how to solve them,” the former president said.

O’Reilly stated in Monday’s press release that the speaking tour would focus on “both good and bad” aspects of the Trump administration, including the former president’s accomplishments and challenges. O’Reilly was formerly the host of Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor” but was removed from the network in 2017 following sexual harassment allegations.

“My job as a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way. These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring,” he said in a statement.

The tour was announced two days after Trump spoke at the North Carolina GOP convention Saturday. The former president remains unable to use social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, and has instead hinted at resuming campaign-style rallies and other public appearances.