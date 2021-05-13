REPORT: Trump To Resume Rallies Next Month Amid Hints At 2024 Run

Former President Donald Trump will reportedly begin hosting campaign-style rallies next month.

Trump’s team is apparently looking to hold two events in June and a third around the time of July 4, according to the New York Post. The rallies would be the first held by Trump since his speech on Jan. 6, which preceded the violent storming of the capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Trump has maintained a quieter public profile since the events of Jan. 6, having also been banned by social media platforms YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. There has been speculation that Trump will mount another run for his old office in 2024, and in an interview last week the former president said he was “enthused” by the idea of once again hitting the campaign trail.

“I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time,” Trump told the Daily Wire. “As you know, it’s very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement.” (RELATED: ‘An Embarrassment To Our Country’: Trump Flames Big Tech Just Hours Before His Facebook Ban Was Upheld)

Trump could use the rallies to campaign on behalf of primary challengers running against his opponents within the Republican Party. He has targeted Republicans who supported his impeachment after the Jan 6. riot and lately has focused his ire on Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who was ousted from GOP House leadership this week.