ESPN Wonders If Soon-To-Be High School Junior Arch Manning Will Be The Greatest Quarterback In The Family

ESPN ran an insane segment about high school quarterback Arch Manning.

Andrew Marchand tweeted a screenshot Tuesday from ESPN, and the next segment up was “Will Arch Manning surpass Peyton, Eli, & Archie to become the greatest Manning yet?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not making this up at all. ESPN asked whether or not a soon-to-be junior in high school will be the greatest passer in a family with three NFL quarterbacks and four Super Bowls.

You can see the screenshot below.

What world are we living in right now? Arch Manning, who is very highly-recruited, is a few years away from college and several years removed from being able to legally drink a beer.

Yet, the biggest sports network on the planet is out here wondering if he’ll be better than his uncles Peyton and Eli and his grandfather Archie.

Must be a real slow day in the news!

Arch Manning still has two years of high school ahead of him. He’s in the graduating class of 2023! Let the young man breathe and enjoy life before comparing him to Super Bowl champions.

Just because his uncles and grandfather are legends doesn’t mean we have to anoint him as the chosen one right now.

Chill out, folks. Wait until he makes a few throws in college before asking whether or not he’s headed to the Hall of Fame.