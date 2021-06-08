HBO Wants Everyone To Know The Men Responsible For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Have Nothing To Do With ‘House Of The Dragon’

HBO wants the world to know that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have nothing to do with “House of the Dragon”

Benioff and Weiss were the brains behind the “Game of Thrones” series on HBO (George R.R. Martin wrote the original material), and fans turned on them quickly after the eighth season turned out to be incredibly disappointing. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, they won’t touch “House of the Dragon” and “have been entirely hands off,” according to HBO and HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys during a recent interview with Variety.

He added, “They’re off working at Netflix.”

Do I think Bloys and Benioff are treated a shade unfairly by fans? Sure. The ending of “Game of Thrones” was terrible, but it’s still one of the greatest shows ever made.

It changed TV forever. We’d never seen anything like it before, and HBO will now try to cash in a few more times with some prequel series.

Having said that, it’s not hard to understand why HBO wants to distance itself from the stench of the ending they gave us.

It’s just business. The network has to cleanse our palates before we dive into “House of the Dragon” in 2022.

I’m beyond pumped for “House of the Dragon” to get here next year, and I have no doubt it’ll be awesome. Expectations are high, and I expect them to be met!