‘Love U For Life’: Kim Kardashian Posts Happy Birthday Message To Kanye Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian sent some birthday love to estranged husband Kanye West on Tuesday amid the couple’s pending divorce.

“Happy Birthday, Love U for Life!” the 40-year-old “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star captioned her post on Instagram. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Cancels Las Vegas Apperance Following The Paris Robbery)

The piece included a sweet family photo of Kardashian, West and their three of their four kids together, North West, Chicago West and Saint West. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

Kardashian’s sister Khloe also sent a birthday message to the 44-year-old rapper that read, “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!” (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Sued For Sharing Photo Of Herself On Instagram)

In February, reports surfaced that the reality star had filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” from the 44-year-old rapper after the two tied the knot in May 2014. She also asked for joint legal and physical custody of the four children the superstar couple share, TMZ reported at the time.