Melee Breaks Out After Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Throws An Interception During OTAs

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 29: Stephen Hauschka #4 of the Buffalo Bills is congratulated by teammates after kicking a field goal during the third quarter against the New York Jets at New Era Field on December 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

A big fight broke out Tuesday during OTAs for the Buffalo Bills.

According to Jay Skurski, quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception returned for a touchdown by A.J. Epenesa, and that’s when all hell broke loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Epenesa threw the ball at Jon Feliciano after exchanging some words, and the party was on.

Feliciano told Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk during a Tuesday interview that it wasn’t his “first scuffle in practice” but that there was no “animosity” as soon as the situation ended.

The two are apparently ready to move forward. You can watch his full comments below.

Football is back, folks! Fights in OTAs and training camp don’t happen on a regular basis and certainly aren’t popular with players.

These aren’t high school kids. They’re grown men with multi-million dollar contracts and families to take care of. Guys like that don’t enjoy getting punched in the face.

However, they still do occasionally happen when tensions boil over, and that’s exactly what happened here.

I don’t hate it. Arguing in sports is often a sign of passion and competitiveness. You think Michael Jordan didn’t sometimes get after his teammates?

Well, you’d be wrong. If it’s good enough for Jordan, then it’s good enough for the NFL.

The Bills are going to be dangerous in 2021, and this energy will be a big reason why. I love the gritty edge of the occasional fight during OTAs. It keeps the boys sharp!