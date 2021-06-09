Melee Breaks Out After Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Throws An Interception During OTAs

A big fight broke out Tuesday during OTAs for the Buffalo Bills.

According to Jay Skurski, quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception returned for a touchdown by A.J. Epenesa, and that’s when all hell broke loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Epenesa threw the ball at Jon Feliciano after exchanging some words, and the party was on.

A rare OTA fight broke out. A.J. Epenesa intercepted Josh Allen at the line of scrimmage, and returned the ball for a TD. Jon Feliciano chased him down and the two exchanged words before Epenesa fired the ball at Feliciano, who then tossed a punch and a melee ensued. #Bills — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) June 8, 2021

Feliciano told Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk during a Tuesday interview that it wasn’t his “first scuffle in practice” but that there was no “animosity” as soon as the situation ended.

The two are apparently ready to move forward. You can watch his full comments below.

“This hasn’t been my first scuffle in practice” ????@MongoFeliciano says there’s “no animosity” between him & AJ Epenesa “That crap’s done right when we walked off the field.. But Iron sharpens iron & trying to get him better” #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/n5H2fqf7BW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 8, 2021

Football is back, folks! Fights in OTAs and training camp don’t happen on a regular basis and certainly aren’t popular with players.

These aren’t high school kids. They’re grown men with multi-million dollar contracts and families to take care of. Guys like that don’t enjoy getting punched in the face.

However, they still do occasionally happen when tensions boil over, and that’s exactly what happened here.

We had one of our first skirmishes of OTAs. AJ Epenesa picked off Allen at the line & ran the ball back into the end zone. Jon Feliciano took exception & chased Epenesa down. Looked like Epenesa then threw ball towards Feliciano & then a few punches were thrown. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) June 8, 2021

I don’t hate it. Arguing in sports is often a sign of passion and competitiveness. You think Michael Jordan didn’t sometimes get after his teammates?

Well, you’d be wrong. If it’s good enough for Jordan, then it’s good enough for the NFL.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

The Bills are going to be dangerous in 2021, and this energy will be a big reason why. I love the gritty edge of the occasional fight during OTAs. It keeps the boys sharp!