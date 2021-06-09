Kevin Nealon Says Burglar Stole Necklace Garry Shandling Gave Him With Superstar’s Ashes

Kevin Nealon said a burglar broke into his house while he was out of town and stole a necklace the late Garry Shandling gave him with his ashes in, along with watches that belonged to his father.

“He took a necklace that meant a lot to me because it was an urn with Garry Shandling’s ashes in it,” the 67-year-old superstar comedian shared during his appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Wednesday. It starts at the 1:01 minute mark. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Once Gave Melania And Donald A Gold Baby Stroller. Yes, Really!)

WATCH:

“I got some of his ashes after…the weird thing is he gave me the ashes before he died,” he joked. “That’s kind of strange. ‘Cause, you know, he’s very prepared.” (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Environment On First Day Back)

His comments had the host and everyone on set cracking up. He then joked Shandling’s ashes were spread “too soon” and ended up causing a giant fire.

Nealon said he also learned if your house is ever broken into, you should check the pawn shops, which he said he’s been calling asking if they had seen “Garry.”

“Garry would love this,” he added, as DeGeneres continued to crack up. “He would love it.”

“That’s the only way we can joke about this is ‘Garry would love that,'” Ellen replied.

“That’s really horrible,” she added. “You really were broken into, and they really took that. They didn’t know what it was, obviously.”

Shandling died in 2016 after suffering from a heart attack. He was 66.