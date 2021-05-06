Ellen DeGeneres Clears Up Rumors About Her Living With Courtney Cox

Ellen DeGeneres cleared up rumors about her living with Courtney Cox and explained it is happening, but put to rest the idea she’s having “marital troubles” with wife Portia de Rossi.

“I’m not having marital troubles,” the talk show host shared during her show on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The comments were noted by Page Six. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Environment On First Day Back)

WATCH:

“I’m not living with Courtney Cox because I’m kicked out of my house,” she added jokingly, before she explained what was going on and why the “Friends” star was now her “roommate.” (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Environment On First Day Back)

“We sold our house here in Beverly Hills,” DeGeneres continued, New York Daily News reported. “I needed a place to stay and you were kind enough to say, ‘Yes, stay at my house.'”

Cox then opened up about being the talk show host’s roommate.

“You’re my style guru, so I was nervous about you staying there, being that I haven’t redone it,” Courtney explained. “I haven’t been there in a year.”

“I had it cleaned,” she added. “I moved everything off of the right side of the bathroom, so you’d have your space in the drawers. I was just really ready for you.”

“And all of the sudden it was like, ‘Wait a minute. Ellen’s toothbrush is on my side!’ I had her open the drawer and I was like, ‘Well, where’s my makeup?'” Cox continued. “So essentially you’re a terrible roommate. You took over my side and your side.”

“That was Portia who took over your side,” DeGeneres responded. “I only have one side. She happened to be there one night.”