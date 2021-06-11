Watch 7 Vaccinated World Leaders Meet On A Windy Beach In June And Awkwardly Bump Elbows Hello

Leaders of the G7 nations exchanged awkward elbow bumps on a beach in full business professional attire in a short promotional video released Friday.

The video shows leaders including President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel bizarrely elbowing each other on the windy June day. All seven national leaders in the video are at least partially vaccinated.

Trudeau goes above and beyond the others to don a face mask, despite experts knowing for months that COVID-19 transmission outside is nearly impossible, especially for vaccinated individuals. (RELATED: Boris Johnson Says G7 Countries Must ‘Build Back Better’ In A ‘Greener,’ ‘More Gender Neutral,’ And More ‘Feminine’ Way)

Extensive research has also shown that COVID-19 is not easily transmissible via surfaces, and it’s unclear why the leaders of the free world are under the impression that an elbow infected with COVID-19 would be less infectious than a hand.

Some of the leaders, like Macron and Johnson, have also been infected with the virus itself, meaning they are naturally immune regardless of vaccination status.

Still, some said the leaders were exhibiting a positive example by elbow-bumping and, in Trudeau’s case, wearing a mask. However, the CDC recommends that Americans don’t have to wear a mask when vaccinated outside and the leaders were not socially-distanced.