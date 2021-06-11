Chicago Lawyers Say Lightfoot Only Discriminated Against White Reporters For Two Days

Attorneys for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are arguing that a preliminary injunction against her for racial discrimination is unnecessary because she only racially discriminated against reporters for a strict two-day period.

Lightfoot is being sued by the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) and Judicial Watch for not granting an interview to DCNF reporter Thomas Catenacci, who is white. In their most recent court filing, Lightfoot’s attorneys state that her policy of only granting interviews to journalists of color was in place for a specific two-day window, and therefore their request for a preliminary injunction is moot.

In the days approaching her two-year anniversary as Mayor of Chicago, local reporters announced that Lightfoot’s office was only granting one-on-one interviews to black and brown journalists. Catenacci contacted Lightfoot’s office on three separate occasions over a five-day span in May and was not granted an interview, prompting the lawsuit from DCNF with the help of Judicial Watch.

An initial hearing was held on June 7, at which a district judge ordered Lightfoot’s office to file a declaration under oath clarifying the status of the racially discriminatory policy and whether it would be in place going forward. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Demands Chicago Mayor Resign For ‘Blatant Anti-White Racism’)

“As announced by the Mayor in the May 19 letter invoked by Plaintiffs, the conduct was ‘on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of [her] inauguration’ as Mayor,” the filing from Lightfoot’s attorneys read. “For these reasons, counsel indicated that Plaintiffs’ request for preliminary injunctive relief is moot, as the challenged conduct is not continuing.”

“Mayor Lightfoot’s office today shockingly confirmed to a federal court that she discriminates on the basis of race in the conduct of her public office,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a press release. “This racism is blatantly unconstitutional.” (RELATED: DCNF Reporter Discusses Lawsuit Against Chicago Mayor Ahead Of Major Deadline)

While appearing on CNN, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called our lawsuit with @JudicialWatch against her for barring white reporters from interviews “completely frivolous.” “I’d use a more colorful term if we weren’t on TV,” she added.https://t.co/1pbiAOgST4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 11, 2021

Lightfoot called the lawsuit “completely frivolous” in an interview with CNN Friday. “I’d use a more colorful term if we weren’t on TV,” she added.