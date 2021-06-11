Nate Diaz Smokes Weed During UFC 263 Press Conference

Nate Diaz smoked some weed ahead of his UFC 263 fight against Leon Edwards.

During the Thursday press conference for the highly-anticipated UFC event, the legendary fighter started smoking marijuana like it was no big deal at all.

You can watch him light up below.

Also from earlier… Nate Diaz smoking during the press conference. Couldn’t tell what it was. pic.twitter.com/z7DRNRuLGQ — Emmanuel Morgan (@_EmmanuelMorgan) June 11, 2021

Credit where credit is due. Diaz lighting up a joint during a press conference is legit hilarious and awesome.

That dude is living his life and he just doesn’t care what other people are up to. If he wants to smoke some weed, then that’s what he’s going to do.

Also, it’s apparently just fine, which I didn’t know. In Arizona, where UFC 263 is happening, you’re allowed to smoke closer to the fight date as long as you don’t show up stoned to the match.

Nate Diaz (@NateDiaz209) was smoking marijuana on stage not CBD, his team tells me. Its his own brand, Kill_4209. Rules in Arizona allow him to smoke closer up to the fight than other states. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 11, 2021

Great working with AZ Commission, who are adopting our testing program/rules for this weekend. Only issue with marijuana (THC) for Saturday’s fights is don’t show up impaired or under the influence. How it should be! — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) June 11, 2021

It’s going to be a blast to see how Diaz and the rest of the awesome UFC 263 card does Saturday night. At the very least, he should be nice and relaxed heading into Saturday!

H/T: BroBible