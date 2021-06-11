Editorial

Nate Diaz Smokes Weed During UFC 263 Press Conference

Nate Diaz (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/_EmmanuelMorgan/status/1403146650881695746/)

Nate Diaz smoked some weed ahead of his UFC 263 fight against Leon Edwards.

During the Thursday press conference for the highly-anticipated UFC event, the legendary fighter started smoking marijuana like it was no big deal at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch him light up below.

Credit where credit is due. Diaz lighting up a joint during a press conference is legit hilarious and awesome.

That dude is living his life and he just doesn’t care what other people are up to. If he wants to smoke some weed, then that’s what he’s going to do.

Also, it’s apparently just fine, which I didn’t know. In Arizona, where UFC 263 is happening, you’re allowed to smoke closer to the fight date as long as you don’t show up stoned to the match.

It’s going to be a blast to see how Diaz and the rest of the awesome UFC 263 card does Saturday night. At the very least, he should be nice and relaxed heading into Saturday!

