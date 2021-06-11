REPORT: Robert Griffin III Is Drawing TV Interest From Fox Sports And ESPN

Robert Griffin III is reportedly drawing serious TV interest.

According to Outkick’s Bobby Burack, the Baylor Heisman winner is drawing interest from ESPN and Fox Sports after he “impressed” during recent auditions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

RGIII isn’t completely shutting down the idea of continuing to play in the NFL after spending the past few seasons with Baltimore, but it sounds like his future is likely in TV, according to the same report.

News: Sources tell @OutKick, ESPN and Fox Sports have interest in signing Robert Griffin III after he recently completed auditions at both networks.https://t.co/AQyn4B60Hy — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 10, 2021

I would love to see RGIII on TV in a major role. The man is incredibly intelligent, and I’ve always had a high opinion of him ever since he blew up while at Baylor during his Heisman season.

We’ve also learned from Tony Romo’s success that people who can speak firsthand about what’s happening on the field seem to be really embraced by the audience.

While RGIII’s NFL career didn’t go the way he hoped, he still was the second overall pick and has played several seasons.

Now, it sounds like he’s preparing to transition to a life after football. If that means he goes to TV, then I have no doubt he’ll do very well.

It’ll be interesting to see which network he lands at. One of them is going to get a guy with a ton of potential in RGIII.