Russell Wilson Says He Never Asked To Be Traded, Says He Wants To Be In Seattle

Russell Wilson has said he never asked for the Seattle Seahawks to trade him.

Wilson trade talk dominated the past few months, but the team ultimately didn’t move him. Now, the dual-threat star is locked in for another season with the Seahawks. Well, he wants people to know he never asked for a trade to begin with. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wilson told the media the following Thursday, according to ProFootballTalk:

In terms of the trade talks, I think anytime you play professional sports, there’s always a possibility of something happening, right? I think that’s just the reality. I think that there’s a lot of teams out there that people were saying that I was going to, or would go, that I requested a trade. I did not request a trade. I’ve always wanted to play here. The reality is I think calls were getting thrown around and this and that, and I mean that’s just a reality. But I think at the end of the day the real reality is I’m here and I’m here to win. I’m here to win at all.

While I love Russell Wilson, this seems like it might be playing word games. He might not have directly asked for a trade, but we all know where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

By any and all accounts, Wilson wanted a change of scenery, he might not have directly asked for it, but let’s not pretend like the wheels weren’t spinning.

Wilson was awfully silent when the trade speculation was going on. If he didn’t want to be moved, then he would have come out over and over again to state that he didn’t want to leave the Seahawks.

Instead, he didn’t do that at all. The situation played itself out, and it resulted in him not leaving Seattle.

The good news for fans is that Wilson appears to be locked in and ready to roll. The chaos is behind the Seahawks, and it’s now time to ride with one of the best QBs in the league!