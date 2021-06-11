Taylor Swift Takes Home 2021 National Music Publishers’ Association’s Songwriter Icon Award

Taylor Swift talked about the “mystical” art of songwriting after taking home another award, this time for the 2021 songwriter icon award

“I’m really, really honored to be receiving this award because it honors the part of my job that is so magical and mystical to me, still,” the 31-year-old pop singer shared during the virtual award show for this year’s National Music Publisher’s Association’s Songwriter Icon award. The comments were noted by Variety in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

“I love songwriting so much because there’s an element to it that is still really mysterious — like I think any songwriter will tell you, when you get an idea you’re not quite sure where it floated down from, but if you can grab onto that idea and turn it into something, a piece of music, that’s where craftsmanship comes in,” she added.

“That’s where you have the opportunity to learn and to nurture that craft, and I want to take a moment to thank the people who were my professors, my teachers, of the craft of songwriting,” Swift continued. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

During the speech she also took time out to thank her collaborators like, Liz Rose and Jack Antonoff, among others.

“Liz Rose was someone who spent hours and hours and hours with me when there was absolutely no sign that anything would happen in my career,” Taylor shared. “My dance card was not full, I was 14, and she wrote with me so many times and taught me how to edit my ideas down into something that would pack an emotional punch.”

“Jack Antonoff is such a wonderful creator and such a nurturing presence — with his own art and other artists, he’s just so versatile and such a wonderful friend,” she added. “[Folklore and Evermore collaborator] Aaron Dessner came into my life recently and he is just such a prolific creator. All of these people changed my writing and helped shape it.”

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker also thanked her fans.

“This is something I am so proud to receive,” Swift said. “And to the fans who are out there who care about my lyrics — you have no idea how much it means to me that you dissect them and copy them into your journals and care about the words that I write.”