Editorial

Urban Meyer Praises Tim Tebow, Says He’s Done A ‘Decent Job’ At Becoming A Tight End

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Tim Tebow #85 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on May 27, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer thinks Tim Tebow has done a solid job returning to the NFL.

The Jaguars sent shockwaves through the league when they signed the former Florida Heisman winner as a tight end, but nobody really knows how things are going. As for the man running the team, he likes what he’s seen on and off of the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

“Oh, Tim has done a decent job. We all know this is a new position for him. He’s a great teammate. In the locker room, I can see everybody getting along, we have good chemistry on our team. But he’s picked it up decently,” Meyer said when talking about Tebow’s return to the NFL, according to The Florida Times-Union.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard similar thoughts about Tebow with the Jaguars. Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence has also sung Tebow’s praises in the past, and it’s clear that he’s very well-liked by his teammates.

The only question now is whether or not Tebow will make the team as a tight end. The answer? I honestly don’t know, and neither does anyone else outside of the building.

What I do know is that it never hurts to have the head coach you won national titles with in your corner.

Still, you know the critics, haters and losers can’t be too happy hearing Meyer hyping him up. Yet, most of us just love to see it!