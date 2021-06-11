Urban Meyer Praises Tim Tebow, Says He’s Done A ‘Decent Job’ At Becoming A Tight End

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer thinks Tim Tebow has done a solid job returning to the NFL.

The Jaguars sent shockwaves through the league when they signed the former Florida Heisman winner as a tight end, but nobody really knows how things are going. As for the man running the team, he likes what he’s seen on and off of the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

“Oh, Tim has done a decent job. We all know this is a new position for him. He’s a great teammate. In the locker room, I can see everybody getting along, we have good chemistry on our team. But he’s picked it up decently,” Meyer said when talking about Tebow’s return to the NFL, according to The Florida Times-Union.

TEBOW TIME???????? | News4Jax spotted Tim Tebow walking from the Jaguars stadium to the practice fields wearing a #85 jersey this morning. WJXT4 Scott Johnson has the first glimpse at noon. https://t.co/kiyu9gOjDw pic.twitter.com/5SQO5OJQSR — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 20, 2021

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard similar thoughts about Tebow with the Jaguars. Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence has also sung Tebow’s praises in the past, and it’s clear that he’s very well-liked by his teammates.

‘Looks Great’: Trevor Lawrence Praises Tim Tebow. Who Is Ready To Watch Some Haters And Losers Cry? https://t.co/KNpYukjyHF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2021

The only question now is whether or not Tebow will make the team as a tight end. The answer? I honestly don’t know, and neither does anyone else outside of the building.

What I do know is that it never hurts to have the head coach you won national titles with in your corner.

Still, you know the critics, haters and losers can’t be too happy hearing Meyer hyping him up. Yet, most of us just love to see it!