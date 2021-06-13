‘I Don’t Talk About Senate Rules’: Pelosi Blocks Dana Bash’s Attempt To Get A Comment On Nuking The Filibuster

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to say Sunday whether or not she thought it was time for the Senate filibuster to “go away.”

Pelosi was quick to block CNN anchor Dana Bash’s attempts to get a comment on the subject, saying simply, “I don’t talk about Senate rules.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Going To Be Part Of It’: Joe Manchin Says Torching Filibuster To Pass HR-1 Will Breed Distrust And Anarchy)

Bash broached the subject by saying that it was a question she had always wanted to ask Pelosi, adding, “You’re the speaker of the House. I know you like to stay in your lane and not cross over to the Senate, but, you know, a lot of people in your caucus say the entire Democratic agenda is being held up because of the filibuster. Do you think the filibuster should go away?”

“You know what, as you know, I don’t talk about Senate rules and I don’t want them messing with our rules,” Pelosi replied.

“Just wanted to give it a try,” Bash said.

Pelosi went on to say she encouraged other House members to discuss the issues facing the American people rather than talking about the filibuster. (RELATED: ‘I Would Talk ‘Til I Fell Over’ — Lindsey Graham Responds To Biden’s Idea Of Bringing Back Talking Filibuster)

“Gun violence prevention. Climate initiatives. Issues that relate to the Equality Act in this month of pride, ending discrimination against the LGBTQ community,” Pelosi continued. “What are the issues that we care about? That’s really the discussion.”