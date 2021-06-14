Editorial

Gardner Minshew Cuts His Majestic Mullet

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 13: Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches the replay board during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field on September 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew’s majestic mullet is gone.

The young NFL passer had arguably the best hair in the NFL, and he 100% had the best hair in the league at the quarterback position. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5)

However, his mullet has been buzzed off. You can take a glance at his new look in the video below.

Why, Gardner? Why did you shave your mullet? It makes no sense. If you can rock a massive mullet, then you’re obligated under the laws of America to do it.

Don’t look those laws up. Just trust me on that one, folks! It’s mandated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5)

I have great hair, but it’s not as great as Minshew’s. If I had that kind of hair, I don’t think I’d ever cut it.

It’s not a hairstyle. It’s a lifestyle. Now, it’s all gone as Minshew enters the 2021 NFL season.

Grow it back, Gardner! Grow it back!