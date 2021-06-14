Gardner Minshew Cuts His Majestic Mullet

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew’s majestic mullet is gone.

The young NFL passer had arguably the best hair in the NFL, and he 100% had the best hair in the league at the quarterback position. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5)

However, his mullet has been buzzed off. You can take a glance at his new look in the video below.

Gardner Minshew’s mullet is gone, but what a run it had. We’ll always remember its beauty. (Via @youre_like_really_pretty on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/r5oWQkSybj — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 14, 2021

Why, Gardner? Why did you shave your mullet? It makes no sense. If you can rock a massive mullet, then you’re obligated under the laws of America to do it.

Don’t look those laws up. Just trust me on that one, folks! It’s mandated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5)

I have great hair, but it’s not as great as Minshew’s. If I had that kind of hair, I don’t think I’d ever cut it.

It’s not a hairstyle. It’s a lifestyle. Now, it’s all gone as Minshew enters the 2021 NFL season.

Gardner Minshew cut his hair ???? pic.twitter.com/ncOhxdHB0j — Nick ✊ (@MileHigh_Nick) June 14, 2021

Grow it back, Gardner! Grow it back!