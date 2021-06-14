REPORT: Oklahoma Football Star Isaiah Thomas Arrested On DUI Charge

Oklahoma football star Isaiah Thomas has reportedly been arrested.

According to OU Daily, the star defensive end was arrested early Sunday morning on a DUI charge in Cleveland County. Thomas was also arrested for “failing to appear to court for a petty larceny charge,” according to the same report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Sooners‘ defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas was arrested early Sunday morning.https://t.co/BIoS8TXQRV — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) June 13, 2021

The talented defensive end is one of the best players in the Big 12, and should be a major factor on defense this season for the Sooners.

As always, Thomas has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, there’s no reason to ever jump behind the wheel of a car after drinking if he’s guilty of the charge against him.

If you’ve been out partying with the boys, then get yourself an Uber or find a designated driver. Don’t allegedly find yourself driving under the influence in the early morning hours. It’s just not worth it.

We’ll see how this all shakes out for Thomas, but if he’s found guilty of a DUI, you can bet he’ll miss some time. I find it hard to believe Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley will let that go unpunished.