The US Press Is Bristling About Biden Locking Them Out During His First Foreign Trip

US President Joe Biden attends a bilateral meeting with Turkey's President on the sidelines of the NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2021. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Jordan Lancaster Reporter
Members of the media have expressed frustration about a lack of access during President Joe Biden’s first trip overseas.

Washington Post White House buro chief Ashley Parker said that the media had more access under previous administrations and has now been forced to rely on updates from the official Twitter for the Turkish government.

“Biden is abroad doing a big push on democracy v autocracy. BUT the U.S. press — a key part of any functioning democracy — has gotten less access than under previous administrations,” Parker said. “And is now forced to resort to updates on from…the Turkish government Twitter account.” (RELATED: WSJ Editorial Board Slams G-7 For ‘Feckless’ Calls For COVID Origin Investigation)

Other journalists, including NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly, Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman, Bloomberg News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, Washington Post White House reporters Tyler Pager and Annie Linskey, and CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond, shared Parker’s tweet.

Politico White House Correspondent and Associate Editor Anita Kumar said that there was a delay for Biden’s address that was scheduled to take place in Brussels. She said that the press had not been given an update on the delay despite being in the room for more than half an hour.

Turkey also provided a readout of Biden’s meeting with Turkish President Erdoğan but the United States did not, according to Voice of America White House reporter Patsy Widakuswara.

Biden traveled for the first overseas trip of his presidency to meet with the leaders of the world’s seven largest advanced economies for the G-7 summit in Cornwall. The summit finished on Sunday.