IDF Strikes Hamas Targets After Incendiary Balloons From Gaza Cause Fires In Israel

The IDF struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night after incendiary balloons caused approximately 20 fires earlier in the day, the Jerusalem Post reported.

A number of fires were reported in southern Israel on Tuesday, with at least 20 sparked by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza. Earlier on Tuesday, photos were published by Palestinian media showing Hamas building the incendiary balloons to send to Israel. (RELATED: ‘Teach Them A Lesson’: Son Of Hamas Co-Founder Who Became A Christian Urges Israel To Kill The Terror Group’s Leaders)

“The IDF is prepared for all scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities, in the face of continued terrorist acts from the Gaza Strip,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit in a statement.

Video reportedly of an IDF strike in southern Gaza this evening. pic.twitter.com/X9NgCjGOqX — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 15, 2021

Israeli media previously reported at least one explosive balloon over southern Israel and there were several eyewitness accounts of balloons exploding in the air, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Additionally, it was reported that groups of Palestinians fought with the IDF along the Gaza border after conflict broke out over a flag march through the Old City of Jerusalem, according to the Jerusalem Post. Palestinian media reported one participant was hurt in the scuffle and Israeli forces deployed tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd.

Reports of IDF airstrikes in Gaza for retaliation against the incendiary balloon attack occurred Tuesday evening, Times of Israel reported.