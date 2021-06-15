Merrick Garland Labels White Supremacy ‘The Top Domestic Violent Extremist Threat’

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday that white supremacy is the greatest “domestic violent extremist threat” as he unveiled the Biden administration’s new national strategy for combatting domestic terrorism.

“In the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race,” Garland said during a speech at the Justice Department.

The National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism will involve coordination between multiple federal agencies, including interagency cooperation under the Domestic Terrorism Executive Committee, which was founded as a response to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the Biden administration has committed to investigating domestic threats to the homeland and the Department of Justice has arrested over 480 individuals and has brought hundreds of charges against suspects. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Says Palestinians Are Experiencing ‘Their January 6’)

“We have now, as we have then, an enormous task ahead as we move forward as a country to punish the perpetrators, to do everything possible to prevent similar attacks, and to do so in a manner that affirms the values on which our justice system is founded and upon which our democracy depends,” Garland said.

In his first week in the White House, President Joe Biden instructed his administration to conduct a thorough assessment of domestic terrorism threats. In March, the Intelligence Community reported “a heightened threat” of domestic violent extremism in 2021.

The launch of the national strategy seeks to more vigorously prevent domestic terrorism activity before violence occurs.

