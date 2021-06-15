Trump Expected To Hold Rallies In Ohio And Florida In Near Future

Former President Donald Trump is expected to hold his first post-presidential campaign-style rallies in Ohio and Florida in the coming weeks, USA Today reported.

Trump plans to hold a rally in the Cleveland, Ohio, area June 26 and another in Tampa, Florida, July 3, two aides familiar with the matter told USA Today. Trump’s team had previously announced their plans to hold three rallies in the summer.

The upcoming campaign-style rallies will be the first held by Trump since he left office Jan. 20. Trump previously made public appearances at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February and the June 5 North Carolina GOP convention.

The former president has hinted at the possiblity of another run for the presidency in 2024. Trump said he will make an announcement in the near future that will make people “very, very happy” in a May interview. (RELATED: REPORT: Trump To Resume Rallies Next Month Amid Hints At 2024 Run)

“I’m absolutely enthused. I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time,” Trump told the Daily Wire’s Candace Owens. “It’s very early, but I think people are going to be very, very happy…when I make a certain announcement.”

In his post-presidential public appearances, Trump continued to make claims that the 2020 election was stolen and criticized Republican members of Congress that supported his second impeachment in the aftermath of the Capitol riot.