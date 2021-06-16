New Jersey School Board To Reconsider Removing Holiday Names, Such As Memorial Day, From Calendar

A New Jersey school board is expected to hold a special meeting at the end of June to discuss their decision to remove holiday names from their calendar, Fox News reported.

The special meeting will be held on June 21 to consider a resolution on the Randolph Township Board of Education’s decision to rename all national and religious holidays, including Memorial Day, on the school calendar as “days off,” Fox News reported. The vote came after the board received backlash on renaming Columbus Day as Indigenous People’s Day, causing parents to call on members to resign.

School Board Removes Names Of Holidays From School Calendar. https://t.co/FABa3m2srk — Phil Sanchez (@PhilSanchezTV) June 14, 2021

Matthew Pfouts, the communications and digital media director, said erasing all holiday names from the Annual School District Calendar is an effort to the school district’s “commitment” of supporting “diversity and inclusion.” Students will continue to be educated on the holidays, Pfouts said in a June 12 statement to Fox News. (RELATED: Parents At Elite Private School Fight Back Against ‘Cancel Culture’ They Say Has Infiltrated The Midwest)

Thomas Tatem, a resident of the district, started a petition on June 11 demanding that the Randolph Township School district’s Superintendent Jen Fano and other members resign for not acting in the children’s “best interests.” The petition currently has 4,000 signatures.

In an interview on “Fox & Friends” Monday, Tatem said that the Board of Education “failed” the school and the community. He added that the school is pushing its own political agenda.

“Our Board of Education and our superintendent has failed. They failed our students, they failed our parents, they failed our teachers, and they failed our community,” Tatem told Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy. “They’re [the Board of Education] completely pushing their own political ideologies. This is just the latest in a series of events where they have completely pushed their agenda.”

Tatem continued that Veteran’s and Memorial Day should remain on the calendar to commemorate the “brave men and women” who fought for our freedoms.

“It’s our nation. We’re celebrating our heritage and also the freedoms that those brave men and women fought for,” Tatem said, according to Fox News.