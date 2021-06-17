‘How Do I Have Two Medical Degrees If I’m Oppressed?’: Father Blasts CRT In A Passionate Speech

An Illinois father became furious Monday during a speech against Critical Race Theory (CRT) given at a school board meeting.

Ty Smith, a weekend radio show host, blasted CRT at a school board meeting, saying that it will lead children to hate one another and that his personal successes are proof that he is not oppressed due to his race, Faithwire reported.

CRT teaches that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches individuals to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“When you talk about Critical Race Theory which is pretty much going to be teaching kids how to hate each other, how to dislike each other. It’s pretty much what its all gonna come down to. You’re going to deliberately teach kids ‘this white kid right here got it better than you because he’s white’ and you’re gonna tell a white kid ‘the black people are all down and suppressed,'” Smith said. “How do I have two medical degrees if I’m sitting here oppressed?”

Watch this parent absolutely obliterate Critical Race Theory at an Illinois school board meeting: “How do I have two medical degrees if I’m sitting here oppressed?” pic.twitter.com/gmCRJaphXt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2021

The radio show host said that black people are being told that white people will prevent them from success, to which he stated that a white person has never “kept him down.” (RELATED: ‘Define Critical Race Theory’: Far-Left Activists Quickly Shift Goalposts As Parents Nationwide Rebel)

“Not one white person ever came to me and said, ‘Well son, you’re not going to get anywhere,'” Smith said. “Black folks are getting told by other black folks, ‘you’re never going to be able to get out there in the world because white folks are never going to let you get anywhere, the white man is going to keep you down.'”

“How did I get where I am right now if some white man kept me down?” he added.

Smith said CRT will reverse Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of being “judged by the content of their character” rather than their skin color in the civil rights leader’s “I Have A Dream” speech. He then said that black people do not believe in this “nonsense” and that the children are going to suffer as a result of CRT.

He concluded the speech by saying, “CRT stuff? BS!”

Parents have publicly opposed CRT, one mother calling it “racist” and “abusive” at a Loudoun County school board meeting in Virginia. A parents’ group from the same county listed evidence that the schools are lying by covering up their usage of CRT.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banned CRT from the state’s civics curriculum in March and stated, “there is no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory” at a March press conference.

Similarly, Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed a state Senate bill banning CRT to become law without his signature in May.