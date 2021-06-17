San Jose Sharks Send Outrageous Juneteenth Tweet Featuring A Shark Biting Through Chains

The San Jose Sharks sent one of the most outrageous tweets in the history of Twitter.

The NHL team tweeted a picture Wednesday of their shark logo biting through chains for Juneteenth, and captioned it, “Celebrate freedom.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a screenshot of the now deleted tweet below.

Ah, yes. Who could forget in the history books when sharks broke the shackles of slaves! pic.twitter.com/A7A26gfdTo — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) June 16, 2021

Juneteenth is officially a new federal holiday every June 19 that celebrates the ending of slavery. So, you might think that there’s no real reason for an NHL team to tweet a stupid image.

Well, while you all got the memo, the Sharks sure didn’t!

We hear you and understand that we missed the all too important context on the earlier attempted post. We celebrate freedom and the importance of #Juneteenth to many in our community by re-sharing this amazing art from Mohamed Fofana, a member of our front office. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 17, 2021

This isn’t as bad as the Raiders’ “I Can Breathe” tweet about George Floyd following Derek Chauvin being convicted, but it’s not too far behind.

If you ever find yourself making an image of a sports team’s logo biting through chains, stop and ask yourself what the hell you’re doing.

Thank you to the San Jose Sharks for abolishing slavery #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/MWEIqWMuhp — Andrew Yang Slander Account ???????? (@MNIMN_) June 16, 2021

Believe it or not, you don’t have to get involved in every single thing happening on the internet. Not sending any tweet at all would have been a hell of a lot better than this nonsense.

Next time, just ask yourself if the tweet is absolutely necessary. If the answer is no, then don’t send it. It’s that simple.