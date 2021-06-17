Editorial

San Jose Sharks Send Outrageous Juneteenth Tweet Featuring A Shark Biting Through Chains

The San Jose Sharks sent one of the most outrageous tweets in the history of Twitter.

The NHL team tweeted a picture Wednesday of their shark logo biting through chains for Juneteenth, and captioned it, “Celebrate freedom.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a screenshot of the now deleted tweet below.

Juneteenth is officially a new federal holiday every June 19 that celebrates the ending of slavery. So, you might think that there’s no real reason for an NHL team to tweet a stupid image.

Well, while you all got the memo, the Sharks sure didn’t!

This isn’t as bad as the Raiders’ “I Can Breathe” tweet about George Floyd following Derek Chauvin being convicted, but it’s not too far behind.

If you ever find yourself making an image of a sports team’s logo biting through chains, stop and ask yourself what the hell you’re doing.

Believe it or not, you don’t have to get involved in every single thing happening on the internet. Not sending any tweet at all would have been a hell of a lot better than this nonsense.

Next time, just ask yourself if the tweet is absolutely necessary. If the answer is no, then don’t send it. It’s that simple.