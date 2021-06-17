Vice TV Is Releasing A Documentary About How The NFL Apparently Fears Black Quarterbacks

Vice TV is dropping a documentary about black quarterbacks, and it looks ridiculous.

“Fear of a Black Quarterback” will air June 24, and something tells me it’s going to be nothing more than your standard race-baiting garbage. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to The Wrap, Vice says the documentary “provides an inside look into [Donovan] McNabb’s NFL experiences and the hardships and discrimination Black players in this position have faced.”

You can watch the trailer below. It should tell you everything you need to know

This is absolute nonsense, and it should be treated as such. You know what the four highest paid players in the NFL all have in common? They’re all black and they’re all quarterbacks.

In order, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson are the highest paid guys in the league. They’re all black men!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak)

Were there issues decades ago in the NFL? For sure, but you can apply that logic to just about any industry.

I simply refuse to believe a league that is around 70% black is somehow racist against players, especially players at the most important position in sports.

ESPN’s site @TheUndefeated published a piece claiming the NFL is racist against black QBs. The four highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL are all black, and their contracts total more than $900 million. The NFL is apparently terrible at being racist. https://t.co/wA4n2Js70V — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 27, 2021

This is the same kind of garbage Max Kellerman was pushing prior to the NFL draft that the first three picks might be white guys.

.@maxkellerman has his “antenna up” regarding Justin Fields sliding in mock drafts. “What I’ve noticed in recent years, after decades of artificial barriers being put in place for Black QBs … that Black QBs tend to fall pre-draft.” pic.twitter.com/sBfiGHhedc — First Take (@FirstTake) April 26, 2021

In reality, Trey Lance went third overall, and Kellerman’s absurd narrative was literally destroyed within the first hour of the draft.

I guess we can stop hearing about how the NFL is racist now that the 49ers drafted Trey Lance instead of Mac Jones. Glad those conversations are over forever. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 30, 2021

The only thing that matters in the NFL is winning. That’s it. You know why Russell Wilson, Mahomes, Prescott and Watson get paid the way they do? Because teams believe those men give them the best shot at winning.

It has nothing to do with race. It’s about winning. Anyone not smart enough to understand that should just quit on sports.