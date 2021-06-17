Watch Will Ferrell And Paul Rudd In The Trailer For ‘The Shrink Next Door”

Apple TV’s new series “The Shrink Next Door” looks interesting.

The plot of the series with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, according to Apple TV’s trailer description, is, “Inspired by the true story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around…then took it over. When he first meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better at boundaries. Over 30 years, he’ll learn all about them—and what happens when they get crossed.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the trailer a watch below.

Admittedly, I don’t know anything about the true story behind “The Shrink Next Door,” but a simple Google search tells me that there is a lot of material to dig into.

I’m not trying to spoil anything here. If that’s your thing, search for it yourself.

What I will say is that Ferrell and Rudd are both outstanding actors. In fact, I’m not sure if Rudd has ever made a bad movie.

Ferrell has certainly had some misses, but his record speaks for itself. The dude is a bonafide star.

It looks like it’s going to be a fun and kind of dark series about mental health and those seeking help. Given the star power involved, I find it hard to believe it’ll be bad.

You can check it out on Apple TV starting Nov. 12. Let us know what you think of the trailer in the comments below.