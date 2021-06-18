Republican PA Senate Candidate Jeff Bartos Donated To Senate Democrats In The Past

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Jeff Bartos donated to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and former Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, according to records reviewed by the Daily Caller.

Bartos, who running in a crowded GOP primary to fill Republican Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat, donated $1,000 to Senate Democrat’s campaign arm in February of 2011 and donated twice to Rendell’s campaign in 2002. Bartos was a 2018 Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania and lost in the general election in 2018. (RELATED: Senate Republicans In Pennsylvania Refuse To Seat Democrat Who Won State Senate Race)

Currently, there are at least nine other Republican candidates who have been officially registered in the 2022 election. The candidates include Kathy Barnette, Sean Gale, Sean Parnell, Everett Stern, John Debellis, Bobby Jeffries, Ronald Johnson, Richard Mulholland and Martin Rosenfeld. (RELATED: Senate Republicans In Pennsylvania Refuse To Seat Democrat Who Won State Senate Race)

Former President Donald Trump has yet to endorse a candidate in the race, although he has endorsed a number of Republican Senate candidates across the country. Parnell, who ran for Congress in 2020, received an endorsement from Trump and spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The Daily Caller contacted Bartos’ campaign about his past donations. They did not refute that Bartos has donated to Democrats in the past.

“Jeff Bartos has raised and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to elect Pro-Trump Republicans. Sean Parnell called Donald Trump a racist, divisive, and sided with liberals in demanding President Trump’s tax returns,” Conor McGuinness, a spokesman for the Bartos campaign said.