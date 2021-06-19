Bill Maher Tells Lin-Manuel Miranda To ‘Stop Apologizing’ To Critics For Lack Of Representation In New Film

Bill Maher had some harsh words for the critics of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new film during his talk show Friday, according to Deadline.

Miranda’s new film, “In the Heights“, has received criticism for not including enough darkly-colored Afro-Latino characters.

In response, Miranda apologized on social media.

“I hear that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the work feels extractive of the community we wanted so much to represent with pride and joy. In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short. I’m truly sorry,” wrote Miranda.

During his talk show, Bill Maher gave Miranda some advice.

“Stop the apologizing,” said Maher, “You’re the guy who made the founding fathers Black and Hispanic! I don’t think you have to apologize to Twitter.” (RELATED: Is Bill Maher Becoming America’s Voice Of Reason)

“This is why people hate Democrats; It’s cringey,” Maher continued, according to Deadline. “I mean he’s a Latino making a Latino movie with a Latino cast. Not good enough. Nothing is ever good enough for these people. They’re like children. We don’t raise our children right and it’s reflected in the media. No one ever tells their children, ‘Shut the f*ck up. Sit down. Listen to your elders. Stop bitching.’”

Maher ended his segment by calling the critics “bullies” and advising listeners to stand up to them, saying, “People are going to have to stand up to these bullies, because that’s what it is, bullying. It’s ‘I can make you crawl like a dog and I enjoy it.’”