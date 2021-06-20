Trump Wishes A Happy Father’s Day ‘To All,’ Including ‘Losers Of The World’

Former President Donald Trump released a Father’s Day message Sunday.

“Happy Father’s Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world,” Trump said. “Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!”

President Trump sent out a statement for Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/7dlXE25ah0 — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 20, 2021

Trump is banned on the social media accounts Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The message was sent out through email to subscribers of the Save America PAC as well as via Telegram. (RELATED: Twitter Is Suspending Accounts That Post Donald Trump’s Statements From His Website)

This is not the first time the former president has acknowledged his critics on Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to all, including my worst and most vicious critics, of which there are fewer and fewer,” Trump tweeted in 2019. “This is a FANTASTIC time to be an American! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

During his first year in office, Trump issued Proclamation 9624 for Father’s Day and emphasized the importance of fathers in the world.

“Father’s Day is a special occasion that reminds us to pause and thank the men in our lives who have taken on the responsibility of raising children. As sons and daughters, we recognize the love they have given and the sacrifices they have made, and we celebrate the indispensable role fathers play in our lives and communities,” Trump’s proclamation read.