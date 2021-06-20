Kevin Durant And The Nets Get Eliminated From The Playoffs In Shocking Game 7

The Brooklyn Nets have been bounced from the playoffs.

Despite being one of the heavy favorites to win the NBA championship entering the season, the Nets fell 115-111 Saturday night to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, who didn’t play Saturday night, will watch the rest of the playoffs from home.

I’m legit stunned that the Nets didn’t even survive to the ECF. Everyone was buying their hype. All you had to do was look at their roster to know they were legit.

There’s multiple future hall of fame members on the team!

Now, instead of advancing, they’re going home after the second round of the playoffs. It’s one of the most shocking falls from grace in recent NBA memory.

I just don’t understand how Durant and Harden weren’t enough to beat the Bucks. Even without Irving on the floor, the Nets were still favored.

I guess we’re all just waiting to see what the Bucks can do at this point. What a crazy series and night for the NBA.