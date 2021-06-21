‘I’m Not Going To Stand Up For You’: CBS Employee Allegedly Threatens To Terminate Whistleblower

A Fox 62 employee in Detroit threatened a whistleblower with being terminated from her job in Project Veritas recordings posted Monday.

URGENT: Brave Insider April Moss THREATENED with Termination by CBS 62 “The only change is going to be on our weekend weather person. That’s the only change.”#CBS62Whistleblower pic.twitter.com/AYP6tKePE5 — veritastips@protonmail.com???????? (@EricSpracklen) June 21, 2021

“I can’t believe you did that,” Chuck Davis, chief engineer of CBS 62 WWJ-TV, allegedly told whistleblower April Moss on the phone.

Davis was referring to when Moss, a CBS 62 meteorologist, went live on-air Sunday during her weather report and stated that she will be interviewed by Project Veritas to reveal how CBS is allegedly discriminating against its employees. (RELATED: Local Fox Reporter Says Live On-Air She Will Release Recordings Of Company ‘Muzzling’ Her To Project Veritas)

“I’m going to recommend that you get terminated,” Davis reportedly said. “I’m gonna recommend that. I’m not going to stand up for you. Because that was as blatant as anything I’ve ever seen.”

Moss attempted to explain that she tried going through proper channels with human resources. Davis cut her off several times.

“Why would you do that? You know, basically, that’s the most selfish thing in all of 36 years of working there, without even a close second. Because you don’t give a crap about anybody else, you know, and, like, if you get terminated, which you might, and then the burden is going to place on other people. You couldn’t care less. It’s just all about April Moss.”