Dave Chappelle Sings ‘Creep’ During Foo Fighters Concert

Dave Chappelle stole the show Sunday night during a Foo Fighters concert in New York.

It was the first max capacity event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at Madison Square Garden, and the band had the comedy legend come out and sing "Creep" by Radiohead.

The Foo Fighters just brought out Dave Chappelle to sing “Creep” for the first concert at Madison Square Garden since covid. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/aICjCWpFku — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 21, 2021

This is one of the coolest things I’ve seen in a long time, and it just further proves that Dave Chappelle is the man.

Imagine buying a ticket to a Foo Fighters concert, showing up, enjoying some music and then seeing Chappelle walk onto the stage to rock out.

“What the hell am I doing here?” Dave Chappelle joined Foo Fighters at MSG last night to cover Radiohead’s “Creep.” Legendary. pic.twitter.com/Cy0gwGWabl — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) June 21, 2021

Is there anything Dave Chappelle can’t do? One minute, he’s cracking jokes and making the world laugh. Next, he has Madison Square Garden going wild while singing one of the most famous songs of the past 50 years.

Dave Chappelle is currently singing Radiohead’s Creep at the Foo Fighters show at Madison Square Garden and while the pandemic might not be completely over, it certainly got a lot more weird.

pic.twitter.com/Qc4T4oDvW5 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 21, 2021

What an incredible moment for everyone in attendance, and a major shoutout to Chappelle for continuing to be one of the most entertaining guys on the planet.