Raiders Star Carl Nassib Announces That He’s Gay

Las Vegas Raiders star Carl Nassib is gay.

The star defensive end for the Raiders announced Monday in an Instagram video that he's gay, and that he "finally felt comfortable enough" to tell the world.

You can watch his full announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Nassib (@carlnassib)

Nassib’s announcement makes him the first openly gay active player in NFL history. Michael Sam was the first ever openly gay player drafted into the NFL, but he never played in a regular season game.

Whether you support gay marriage or not, you can’t deny that this is a huge moment in NFL history. Nassib isn’t some scrub who rides the bench and doesn’t see the field.

It’s not at all like the Michael Sam situation, which was nothing more than a publicity stunt. Nassib is a legit player, and he’s on a $25 million deal.

At the end of the day, all that matters is whether or not his family, friends and teammates accept him. Given how gay marriage isn’t even a contested issue in 2021, I don’t think he’ll have any issues at all.