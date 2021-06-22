Entertainment

Brad Paisley Puts On Small Concert For First Lady And Others At Vaccine Event In Nashville

(Photo: Twitter/Screenshot/Public-User: WSMV News 4 Nashville)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Brad Paisley put on a small concert for First Lady Jill Biden and others on Tuesday at a pop-up vaccination clinic in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 48-year-old country music superstar and his actress wife Kimberly Williams Paisley meet up with the first lady at Ole Smoky Distillery during part of the administration’s COVID-19 vaccination tour through the state and Mississippi. (RELATED: Brad Paisley Sings An Emotional Song For The Graduating Class Of 2020)

US first lady Jill Biden (C), accompanied by country singer Brad Paisley (R) and his wife actress Kimberly Williams Paisley, tours a Covid-19 vaccination site at Ole Smoky Distillery in Nashville, Tennessee, June 22, 2021. (Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

FLOTUS spoke first to the group gathered at the distillery about the state’s vaccination rate, saying “only 3 in 10 Tennesseans are vaccinated,” according to a first lady pool report. (RELATED: Jill Biden Turns Heads In Red Zebra Print Dress And Silver Heels In Mississippi)

US First Lady Jill Biden gestures as she delivers remarks to a crowd inside the Ole Smoky distillery during a visit to promote Covid-19) vaccines, in Nashville, Tennessee, June 22, 2021. (Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She then handed over the mic to the “She’s Everything” hitmaker who kicked off his music event with his song “The City of Music.” At one point, Paisley told the group that if he had a time machine, he would go back in time and save country legend Charlie Pride, who died from complications related to the coronavirus last year.

The second song Paisley sang was one that came out during the pandemic called, “No I in Beer,” which is about getting through the isolation and how Americans were “in this together.”

It all starts at the 44:30 minute mark.

WATCH:

Several pictures and clips from the Nashville event also surfaced on Twitter.