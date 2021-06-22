Brad Paisley Puts On Small Concert For First Lady And Others At Vaccine Event In Nashville

Brad Paisley put on a small concert for First Lady Jill Biden and others on Tuesday at a pop-up vaccination clinic in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 48-year-old country music superstar and his actress wife Kimberly Williams Paisley meet up with the first lady at Ole Smoky Distillery during part of the administration’s COVID-19 vaccination tour through the state and Mississippi. (RELATED: Brad Paisley Sings An Emotional Song For The Graduating Class Of 2020)

FLOTUS spoke first to the group gathered at the distillery about the state’s vaccination rate, saying “only 3 in 10 Tennesseans are vaccinated,” according to a first lady pool report. (RELATED: Jill Biden Turns Heads In Red Zebra Print Dress And Silver Heels In Mississippi)

She then handed over the mic to the “She’s Everything” hitmaker who kicked off his music event with his song “The City of Music.” At one point, Paisley told the group that if he had a time machine, he would go back in time and save country legend Charlie Pride, who died from complications related to the coronavirus last year.

The second song Paisley sang was one that came out during the pandemic called, “No I in Beer,” which is about getting through the isolation and how Americans were “in this together.”

It all starts at the 44:30 minute mark.

WATCH:

WATCH LIVE: First Lady Jill Biden has arrived at the pop-up vaccine clinic at Ole Smokey Distillery. https://t.co/UP8k7bQW0B https://t.co/H3hhubv9cB — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) June 22, 2021

Several pictures and clips from the Nashville event also surfaced on Twitter.