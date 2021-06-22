Netflix Reaches A Production Deal With Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners

Netflix has reached a massive deal with Steven Spielberg.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spielberg’s production company Amblin Partners has reached a production deal with the streaming giant. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners Signs Film Production Partnership With Netflix https://t.co/0bkFHlesLm — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 21, 2021

THR reported that “deal has no restrictions regarding budget or genre.” That means we could be seeing some big budget films on the way.

As I always say, the streaming wars are great for the consumers. With every awesome thing Netflix does, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon and every other streaming service has to do something better in order to keep up.

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners signs production partnership deal with Netflix. The deal is just another partnership for Amblin after renewing their deal with Universal in December. #THRNews pic.twitter.com/Q02xOxqoyd — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 21, 2021

Signing Steven Spielberg’s production company to the roster is one hell of a power move. We’re talking about one of the top five greatest men ever involved with Hollywood.

He’s the genius brain behind “ET,” “Jaws,” the “Indiana Jones” movies, “Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan” and many more great movies.

All Spielberg does is make hits, and he pumps them out at an impressive rate.

Now, those skills are headed to Netflix, which is already the king of streaming. If you’re a fan of the streaming platform and movies in general, then you have to be very happy right now.

I can’t wait to see what we get down the road, especially with zero budget restrictions. We’re going to have a very fun time!