REPORT: Cheering Is Banned At The Olympics In Tokyo Because Of Coronavirus

Fans at the Olympics in Japan won’t be allowed to cheer for their favorite athletes.

According to EuroNews.com, fan attendance has been capped at 50%, and cheering has been banned during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Organisers set a limit of 50% capacity, but officials said that if coronavirus cases rise again the rules could be changed and attendance could still be barred. Spectators from abroad were already banned several months ago. #OlympicsGames2020 https://t.co/kvh4jaKiUX — euronews (@euronews) June 21, 2021

Yes, fans can attend sporting events at the games in Tokyo, but they better keep their mouths shut while doing it!

Not only is cheering banned, but fans in attendance “are being told to go straight home” after events end, according to the same report.

All the way around, it sounds like the games in Tokyo are going to be utterly unbearable and void of any fun. It’s just like “Remember the Titans.”

I’m all for being safe, but this nonsense has to end. We simply can’t keep living life like this. If it’s safe enough to have 50% capacity at the games in Tokyo starting in July, then it’s safe enough for people to cheer.

I fail to see how science could possibly argue that it’s not safe to cheer during your favorite events. After all, isn’t science supposed to be running the show here?

It’s almost like a lot of this stuff is complete nonsense made up to make people feel safe.

The NFL has created insane rules for unvaccinated players. This isn’t about science or safety. It’s about intimidating guys into doing what the league wants. Players are fighting back against the dictatorship, and that’s a good thing. MY THOUGHTS: https://t.co/Zz1kSoRr5P — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 21, 2021

Let’s use a little more common sense when making decisions. We don’t need all the insanity.