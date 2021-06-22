Editorial

REPORT: Cheering Is Banned At The Olympics In Tokyo Because Of Coronavirus

Olympics (Credit: Shutterstock/StreetVJ)

Olympics (Credit: Shutterstock/StreetVJ)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Fans at the Olympics in Japan won’t be allowed to cheer for their favorite athletes.

According to EuroNews.com, fan attendance has been capped at 50%, and cheering has been banned during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, fans can attend sporting events at the games in Tokyo, but they better keep their mouths shut while doing it!

Not only is cheering banned, but fans in attendance “are being told to go straight home” after events end, according to the same report.

All the way around, it sounds like the games in Tokyo are going to be utterly unbearable and void of any fun. It’s just like “Remember the Titans.”

I’m all for being safe, but this nonsense has to end. We simply can’t keep living life like this. If it’s safe enough to have 50% capacity at the games in Tokyo starting in July, then it’s safe enough for people to cheer.

I fail to see how science could possibly argue that it’s not safe to cheer during your favorite events. After all, isn’t science supposed to be running the show here?

It’s almost like a lot of this stuff is complete nonsense made up to make people feel safe.

Let’s use a little more common sense when making decisions. We don’t need all the insanity.