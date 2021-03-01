‘Ozark’ Doesn’t Win A Single Award At The Golden Globes

“Ozark” walked away without a single win Sunday night at the Golden Globes.

The popular award show was held Sunday, and the hit Netflix series with Jason Batemen was up for four awards, including Best Drama and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Yet, when the night came to an end, “Ozark” went home empty-handed, which makes no sense to me at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

“The Crown” pretty much cleaned up every category “Ozark” had a shot of winning, and it’s a damn shame. I’m sure “The Crown” is great, but how does “Ozark” not win a single award?

It makes less than zero sense to me.

Season three of “Ozark” was absolutely outstanding, and Bateman has given a hall of fame-worthy performance ever since the show first premiered.

Yet, they got absolutely skunked at the 2021 Golden Globes. Bateman should have won and the show should have won best drama at a minimum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Seeing as how there’s only one more season left, we better hope the upcoming episodes are awesome because I want “Ozark” to go out with a bang and clean up.

It’s a damn shame it didn’t win a single award Sunday night, but that’s just the way the cards fall sometimes. Trust me, we’re still going to have an awesome ending to the saga of Marty Byrde and his family.