Republicans Introduce Resolution Censuring President Biden For ‘Failure To Execute The Duties Of His Office’

Republican lawmakers introduced a resolution Wednesday to censure President Joe Biden for “failure to execute the duties of his office.”

Twenty-three Republican lawmakers led by Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced a censure resolution to express their “disapproval of [Biden’s] failure to uphold the constitutional duty to ‘take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,'” according to the congresswoman’s press release.

Boebert: "President Biden passed the buck to cackling Kamala."

The press release stated the censure resolution “holds President Biden accountable for his actions — or lack thereof — at the border.”

“Biden has refused to enforce the laws securing our border, he has refused to visit our border, his border czar Kamala has refused to visit the border, and his Secretary of Homeland Security is lying to the American people by saying, that our border is closed. Not only has Biden done nothing to secure the border, he has actively made it worse by implementing policies that incentivize illegal immigration like amnesty, catch and release, and abolishing the remain in Mexico policy. The result of Biden’s mismanagement is staggering, and the numbers speak for themselves,” Boebert said.

The freshman congresswoman then described how Biden made the border crisis “proactively worse” by reinstating “catch and release.” “Catch and release,” which was reimplemented by the Biden administration in January, permits illegal immigrants to stay in the United States while waiting for immigration proceedings.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced a record-high number of 180,000 migrants were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in May, in comparison to the 23,000 apprehended in May 2020. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Biden’s Border Crisis Vs. Trump’s: Here’s How They Stack Up)

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Wednesday she would to the U.S.-Mexico border Friday. Harris’ trip will come 93 days after Biden tapped her to lead the administration’s response to the crisis. Harris will visit the border in El Paso, Texas, alongside Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.