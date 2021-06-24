47% Of Voters Don’t Want To See Biden Run In 2024, 58% Oppose Trump Run: Poll

A plurality of American voters don’t want President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024 and a majority say the same about former President Donald Trump, a poll by GOP survey firm Echelon Insights reported Thursday.

34% of Americans surveyed said they would like to see Biden run in 2024 while 47% said they would not. 32% favored a Trump 2024 run while 58% opposed another candidacy by the former president.

In potential 2024 matchups, Vice President Kamala Harris led Trump by seven points and former Vice President Mike Pence by nine points, according to the poll.

Within the GOP primary field, the poll found that 59% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they “definitely” or “probably would” vote for Trump. 35% said they would definitely or probably support a different Republican candidate instead. (RELATED: ‘Next Time I’m In The White House’: Trump Hints At Potential 2024 Run Again)

“While Trump still has a healthy lead in a GOP primary, it has tightened somewhat – and the number of Republicans describing themselves as ‘party-first’ not ‘Trump-first’ jumped this month,” said Echelon pollster Patrick Ruffini on Twitter.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has faced controversy for what critics view as conflicting medical guidance, has seen his favorability ratings deteriorate, the poll reported. The share of voters who view Fauci favorably has decreased 15% since the poll first began collecting data in April 2020, while the share who has an unfavorable view of him has increased by 23%.

78% of voters said that rising prices are “a big problem,” the poll reported. 65% believed that rising government spending contributed “a great deal” or “a lot” to rising prices while 44% said the same for stimulus payments and 41% for rising wages.

The poll was conducted June 18 – 22 among 1,001 U.S. registered voters.