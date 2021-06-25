Rep. Chip Roy Calls Harris’ Border Trip A ‘Photo-Op,’ Lists Major Issues She’s Ignoring

Texas Rep. Chip Roy slammed Vice President Kamala Harris over her trip to the Southern border as a “photo-op” during an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck.

“We have an unbelievably uncontrolled crisis on our border, with cartels having operational control of the river. The vice president doesn’t care,” Roy said.

Roy discussed the timing of the trip, which is only days before former President Donald Trump is visiting, whether he thinks she will accomplish anything, and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

‘Protect Every Right For Everyone’: Former ACLU President Denies That Org Has Identity Crisis

‘Sinister Overlay’: Stanford Professor Criticizes Health Experts Ignoring Natural Immunity

‘As Long As You’re Not White, You Qualify’: Farmer Suing Biden Admin Over COVID-19 Relief Speaks Out

‘Big Lurch Left’: GOP Governor Candidate Glenn Youngkin Says Virginia Is Tired Of Democratic Leaders

Watchdog On Wall Street Host Rips ‘COVID-Phobia,’ Extended Welfare Benefits After Poor Jobs Report

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.